85 Women Paramilitary Officers To Ride 1,800 km To Maoist Stronghold

Seen here are the CRPF women bikers

A team of 85 women bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will undertake 1,848 km-long expedition from Delhi to one of the most Left Wing Extremism affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

"We will cover 1,848 kilometres in 16 days and it's a challenge considering bullet is a heavy bike but we love new challenges," said Anjilee, who comes from Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The ride will begin from the India Gate on March 9 and will end at Jagdalpur in south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on March 25.

"On a bike I feel powerful as powerful as shakti. I don't fear anyone nor do I get tired," said Anjilee, who has been riding a bike since school days.

"I would like to say never think of yourself as someone who won't be able to accept any challenge we should always conquer our fears and participate in everything," said another woman officer.

The level of josh and motivation can be judged from the way they are revving their bikes.

"Bullet is very heavy and we have to go over 1,800 km. Our men colleagues often ask us would you be able to do it and I say yes," said Asha Devi, another officer.

The all-women team has been drawn from across the country. "We are truly secular bunch as all parts of India is represented in our team," she added.

As per arrangements, the women will go from Delhi to Agra, then Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur and then reach Jagdalpur.

"When I ride bike I feel independent... Our seniors motivate us and say fear is in mind and not in body. Someone needs to overcome it," said Kavita from Tripura, youngest among the group.

The CRPF has decided to hold its 84th Raising Day celebrations in Jagdalpur on March 25 with Amit Shah being the chief guest. This is the first time the annual event is being held in a LWE affected area.

The CRPF had organised its 83rd anniversary event last year in Jammu after the government asked all paramilitary or CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) to hold these events outside the national capital.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted that we should celebrate it all over India. Last year we celebrated in Jammu and this year we are celebrating in Jagdalpur," a senior officer said.