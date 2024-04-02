81 Indian Students From Ukraine Complete MBBS In Uzbekistan

Two hundred and ten students, including 81 from 10 Indian states, completed their MBBS degrees amid the chaos of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Aided by Neo Consultancy and supported by a consortium of government bodies and institutions, these students, initially enrolled at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine, faced an uncertain future when war erupted. They found sanctuary and opportunity in Uzbekistan, helping them to complete their studies.

As war erupted, the stranded students were fearful for their lives.

The Neo Institute of Medical Sciences, in coordination with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, initiated a plan to relocate the students to Uzbekistan.

The plan, endorsed by both Indian and Uzbekistani authorities, ensured the continuation of students' medical education at Bukhara State Medical Institute.

Dr Divya Raj Reddy, Managing Director of Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Representative of Uzbekistan Health Ministry, praised the collaborative efforts that made this feat possible.

She emphasized the crucial role played by governmental agencies and institutions in navigating the complex logistical and bureaucratic challenges posed by the conflict. Dr Reddy underscored the determination of the students, who persisted in their studies despite the upheaval and uncertainty.

The students will have to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to to practise medicine in India.

Unlike the medical colleges in India, the students enrolled in foreign universities are not trained in hospitals. The absence of patient exposure and clinical training deprives the foreign medical students to have the essential knowledge required for practicing in India.

The graduation ceremony, held at AIG Hospital, was a testament to students' perseverance and achievement. Among the dignitaries in attendance was Sardor Rustambaev, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India, who commended the students for their resilience and applauded the collaborative spirit that transcended borders.

He expressed pride in Uzbekistan's role in supporting the students' journey to success and extended heartfelt congratulations to all involved.