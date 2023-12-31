80 Detained After Raid At Rave Party In Maharashtra's Thane, Drugs Seized

Police have seized drugs like LSD, charas, ecstasy pills, and marijuana (File)

About 80 people were detained after the police raided a rave party in Maharashtra's Thane late last night.

Officials said they have been detained for illegally consuming drugs at the party.

They have been sent for a medical examination, they said.

Police have seized drugs like LSD, charas, ecstasy pills, and marijuana from the party.

An invitation was sent to hundreds of youngsters for the rave party on Instagram, it's learnt.

Two organisers of the party have also been detained by the police.