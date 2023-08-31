8 Terrorists Arrested In J&K, One Among Them Has A Government Job: Police

They were facing charges of terrorism and disruptive activities, police said.

Eight terrorists who evaded the law for three decades have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. One among them had even landed a government job.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the arrests in Doda district. Evading action, they were enjoying a normal life, police said.

"Some of the terrorist absconders had managed to get government jobs and contracts. Others were found engaged in private businesses and even working in the court," said a spokesperson.

The eight terrorists were identified as Adil Farooq Faridi, Mohd Iqbal alias Javed, Mujahid Hussain alias Nisar Ahmed, Tariq Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Ajaz Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed and Ishfaq Ahmed.

While Faridi was working with the state education board in Jammu, Ishfaq was a writer in the Doda court complex. They will be produced before the anti-terrorism court in Jammu, police said.

In a statement, the police said the arrests aimed at achieving its larger objective of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"SIA has initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the concerned Hon'ble Court all absconders of terrorism related cases for facing the trial under law," the spokesperson said.

He said the SIA has identified 369 out of 734 missing criminals named in 327 terrorism cases.

"Out of the 369 verified absconders, 127 remained untraced, 80 have died and 45 are residing in Pakistan/PoK and other countries abroad and 4 are lodged in jail," he added.