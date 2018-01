Eight people are missing after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an avalanche in north Kashmir's Kupwara district this afternoon.The incident took place at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area of the district around 4 pm. The missing people were reportedly on their way from Kupwara to Karnah in a Tata Sumo.A Border Roads Organisation personnel is also missing after he was hit by an avalanche in the same area.Teams of police, Army, State Disaster Response Force and Mountain Rescue have begun search and rescue operation, according to news agency ANI. Rescue operations will be extremely difficult due to the dark and temperature being several degrees below zero.More details are awaited.