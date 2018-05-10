8 Killed As Dust, Thunderstorm Strikes Western Uttar Pradesh Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura and one from Agra in incidents related to the thunderstorm, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

The earlier storm hit Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Firozabad districts in UP. (PTI)



The death in Agra took place in the Etmadpur area of the city after a tree fell on a man's house.



Strong winds are blowing across western and central Uttar Pradesh and hail has also been reported from Firozabad, neighboring the Taj city, an official told news agency IANS.



The Regional Met office in Lucknow has predicted more such storms in the next 24 hours.



Wednesday's storm comes days after a dust storm, accompanied by rain, wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing more than 100 people, uprooting trees and flattening houses. In Uttar Pradesh, 73 people died -- 43 of them in Agra alone. In neighbouring Rajasthan, the figure was 36.



The earlier storm hit Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Firozabad districts in UP. Agra was the worst hit.



Weather officials have attributed the rain and thunderstorm to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation that are likely to affect northwest India between May 6 and May 9. The met department, however, said the impact of the storm this time will be less than that of last week.



