8 Indians Among 9 Crew Rescued After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman

Nine crew members out of 16, who went missing after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman, have been rescued, sources said.

Out of the nine members, eight are Indians and one is from Sri Lanka, sources said. The entire crew of MT Falcon Prestige, a Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqn in Oman. Three Sri Lankan nationals were among the 16 crew members.

The port of Duqm is located on Oman's southwest coast, close to the Sultanate's major oil and gas mining projects, including a major oil refinery that forms part of Duqm's vast industrial zone, Oman's biggest single economic project.

The oil tanker was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to shipping website marinetraffic.com.

The capsized oil tanker transmitted a distress call around 10 pm on July 15 off the coast of Oman, sources said.

The Indian Embassy said it is in constant touch with the Omani authorities and the search and rescue (SAR) operation is being coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Centre and the Indian Navy is conducting operations in the region.

Indian Navy's warship INS Teg has been deployed along with maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I along with the Omani vessels and personnel, news agency ANI reported.

The vessel is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007, LSEG's shipping data showed.