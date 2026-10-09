8 BJP, 2 Samajwadi Party Candidates From UP Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

All 10 Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh -- eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two from the Samajwadi Party -- were declared elected unopposed on Friday, an official said.

"All the 10 candidates who were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections -- eight from the BJP and two from the SP -- have been declared elected unopposed," Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha polls Ajit Verma told PTI.

"Except Samajwadi Party candidate Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, the rest (who have been declared elected unopposed) have collected their certificates. Representatives of Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BJP candidate Radhakant Ojha have collected the certificates on their behalf," Verma, who is also the Special Secretary of UP Vidhan Sabha, said.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections to the Upper House.

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