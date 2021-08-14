75th Independence Day: Top 10 Songs For Independence Day 2021

Independence Day: India will be celebrating its 75th independence day on August 15. (File)

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow, with people across the nation coming together to remember and honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who dedicated their lives for the country with only one aim - to set the nation free from the shackles of the British rule.

Among the celebrations that complete this occasion are songs that have been written in praise of the nation.

Patriotic songs have always been a part of Bollywood, from 'Is Desh Ko Rakhna Mere Bacho Samhal Ke' from the 1954 movie 'Jagriti' to 'Ae Watan' from the 2019 film 'Raazi'.

Here's a list of songs that are on the playlist on Independence Day:

Is Desh Ko Rakhna Mere Bacho Samhal Ke

This classic from the 1954 film 'Jagriti' has been sung by Kavi Pradeep and composed by the legendary Hemant Kumar.

Kar Chale Hum Fida

'Kar Chale Hum Fida' from the 1964 film 'Haqeeqat' has been sung by Mohammad Rafi and composed by Madan Mohan.

Sandese Aate Hai

Composed by Anu Malik, sung by Sonu Nigam and written by Javed Akhtar, the song 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the 1998 film, 'Border' is the perfect song to remind you of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for our country.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

No Independence Day playlist can be complete without AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

Another absolute must AR Rahman song for your playlist is Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Ashutosh Gowariker's movie Swades. The song is written by Javed Akhtar.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti from the movie titled 'Rang De Basanti', directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, is also AR Rahman song, sung in the earthy voice of Daler Mehndi and Chitra and written by Prasoon Joshi.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

The song Aisa Des Hai Mera from Yash Chopra's movie Veer-Zaara has been composed by Madan Mohan and sung by stalwarts Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, Preetha Mazumdar, and Udit Narayan.

Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hain

The song Kandho Se Kandhe Milte Hain composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy is from the 2001 Lakshya based on the Kargil war.

Ae Watan

'Ae Watan' is from the 2018 film Raazi and has been sung by the incomparable Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics by Gulzar are sure to overwhelm you.

Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti, written by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and sung by B Praak from the 2019 movie 'Kesari' is also perfect for your Independence Day playlist.