750 Families Removed, Mosques Demolished In Assam Eviction Drive

A massive eviction drive was carried out at Alamganj in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday, with the district administration removing 750 families from 650 bighas of land.

The 750 families had allegedly occupied government land and established settlements in the Alamganj Ninth Block area for several years.

Around 60 excavators were deployed for the operation, with a massive police force monitoring the same.

Assam Police Inspector General of Law and Order Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, and Senior Superintendent of Police Debashish Bora were present during the drive.

Meanwhile, as the eviction drive was carried out at various mosques, places of worship and graveyards, tensions prevailed during the operation with residents chanting slogans.

Scenes of grief and mourning were witnessed at the mausoleums and graveyards, with hundreds of overwhelmed offered prayers.

Meanwhile, just as an excavator was about to demolish a mausoleum, the machine suddenly stopped working, and its operator reportedly fell ill. The injured operator was subsequently rushed for medical treatment.