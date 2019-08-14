Independence Day Gallantry Awards Announced. Full List Of Winners

The Gallantry awards are announced twice a year - first on Republic Day and then on Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed-off on awards to armed forces personnel and members of paramilitary forces on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.

The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

Gallantry Awards were instituted by the Government of India to honour acts of bravery and sacrifice of officers or personnel of the armed forces, other security forces and civilians.

Announced twice a year - first on Republic Day and then on Independence Day, the order of precedence of the awards is Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra.

