70-Year-Old Woman Raped At Her Residence By Man, 23, In Kerala: Cops

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman at her residence at Kayamkukam near Alappuzha, police said.

Kanakakunnu resident Dhanesh raped the woman after throwing chilly powder on her on Saturday night.

Police said he stole around seven sovereigns of gold from her and was apprehended while trying to sell the ornaments.

"He left after locking the door from outside. He also took her mobile phone. She was unable to contact others. The neighbours found her this morning and took her to the hospital and informed us," police said.

The police added that he targeted the woman after knowing that she was staying alone.

