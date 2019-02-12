70,000 Jharkhand Policemen Begin Agitation For Seven-Point Demand

The three police organisations in Jharkhand began their protest on Tuesday.

Around 70,000 policemen in Jharkhand began an agitation with a seven-point demand, including the salary of 13 months in a year, from Tuesday.

"From Tuesday, we have started our phase-wise agitation and will work by wearing black ribbon with dress. If the state government does not consider our demand, we will sit on fast from February 20," said Jharkhand Police Association President Yogendra Singh.

"The policemen will move on four-day vacation from February 28," Mr Singh added.

The three police organisations - Jharkhand Police Association (JPA), Jharkhand Policemen's Association and Fourth Grade Police Association - simultaneously launched the agitation on Tuesday.

The seven-point demand include 13 months salary in a year, implementation of the old pension scheme, relaxation in upper age limit in job provided on compensation ground, 25 per cent of the compensation amount to parents of the killed policemen, medical facilities like those provided to senior officials among others.

The associations have launched the agitation after their meeting with the state home department on Monday failed to reach any consensus. However, the state government has agreed on some demands, including payment of 13 months' salaries in a year.