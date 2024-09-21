7-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In Maharashtra

Representational Image

A 7-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The body was recovered from WCL area this morning, while the attack took place on Friday, he added.

"Bhavesh Thakur, a resident of Sinala village, had gone out to answer nature's call when the incident took place. A resident alerted police and forest department personnel about the presence of a leopard in the area. A search through the night failed to locate Thakur. His body was found in the morning," the official said.

The family of the boy have been given Rs 1 lakh as initial compensation, while teams are out to track and capture the leopard, he added.

