7 Killed, Many Critical As School Bus Overturns In Manipur

At least six students and a teacher were killed after a school bus overturned in Manipur's Noney district today. The accident occurred when the bus was trying to make a sharp turn on Old Cachar Road in the mountainous district.

While five students were killed at the spot, two others were declared dead after being brought to the hospital, police said. Twenty other students were injured in the accident.

Some of the students being treated are critical, officials said.

The accident site is around 55 km from the state capital Imphal.

Police sources added that the students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School had gone on a study tour to Khoupum in the Noney district in two buses and one of the buses in which the girl students were travelling met with the accident.