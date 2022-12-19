135 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Active Cases Rise To 3,559

The active covid cases have increased to 3,559 from 3,552. (File)

India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087).

The death count stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)