7 Militants Of Different Groups Arrested, Stolen Vehicles Recovered: Manipur Police

Security forces in Manipur arrested seven militants belonging to different banned outfits from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, officials said on Friday.

A police officer said the arrested militants belonged to different factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the People's Liberation Army, and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The militants were involved in kidnapping, forcible collection of money from contractors, government employees, traders and common people in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Some arms and ammunition, cash, Aadhaar cards, incriminating documents, two two-wheelers, and mobile phones were recovered from the militants.

The Manipur Police, during their ongoing drive to recover stolen or snatched cars, recovered six more vehicles from different places in the state on Thursday night.

Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers became one of the major problems and 105 stolen cars and 12 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from across the state.

The police officer said they launched a special drive on April 16 to recover stolen and snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers. The officer said the police have been carrying out a special drive against the illegal use of tinted films in vehicles.

Since January 1, tinted films have been removed from 3,900 vehicles in different districts.

The police officer said as part of the ongoing search and area domination operations, the security forces recovered some sophisticated arms and ammunition from Churachandpur and Imphal West district.

In an appeal, the Manipur Police asked the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos.

"Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc., may be confirmed from the rumour-free number of the central control room. Also, many fake posts are being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will invite legal action," the appeal said.

The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.