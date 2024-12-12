Advertisement
7 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts besides CRPF teams were involved in the operation.

7 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Search operations were still underway in the area (File)
Narayanpur:

At least seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmaad when a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, he said.

Personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts besides CRPF teams were involved in the operation, the official said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of seven Maoists wearing uniforms were recovered. Search operations were still underway in the area, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

