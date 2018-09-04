7 Killed, Over 20 Injured As Vehicles Collide In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

Police said there were around 50 people in the bus. (Representational)

At least seven people were killed and over 20 injured when a bus carrying a marriage party collided with another vehicle on Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said the accident took place on Agra road when the bus was heading towards Firozabad.

It collided with the mini bus coming from the opposite direction, he added.

Police said there were around 50 people in the bus.

As the news of the accident spread, local BJP MLAs, district magistrate, and senior police officials rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital and medical college, where the driver of the mini bus, Pawan, 45, and six others were declared brought dead, police said.

Anil Parasar, BJP MLA from Kol, said no laxity in administering medical treatment to the injured will be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of each of the deceased.

A government spokesperson said, "The DM and SSP have been directed to provide all help and facilitate treatment to the injured."