7 Killed, 12 Injured After Speeding Truck Collides With Vehicle In Assam

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Kakopathar area.

At least seven people were killed and 12 injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia last night, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Kakopathar area where a speedy truck hit a Tata Magic vehicle where the deceased and injured persons were travelling.

Bibhas Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI over the phone that, seven persons had died in the incident.

"A total of 12 persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver," Bibhas Das said.

Further details are awaited.