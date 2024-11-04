7 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Caught By Villagers, Joint Forces In Meghalaya

Action was part of joint operations between South West Garo Hills police and Border Security Force

In a significant development, seven Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered Indian territory were apprehended by vigilant residents of Boldamgre village of South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Monday.

These individuals were handed over to the police, and a range of items, including a Bangladeshi passport, Bangladeshi currency notes, mobile phones, and Bangladeshi SIM cards, were recovered from their possession.

This action was part of the ongoing joint operations between the district police of South West Garo Hills and the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh international Border. During these operations, villagers are routinely alerted and encouraged to report any suspicious activity, thereby strengthening border security.

A case has been filed at Mahendraganj police station in South West Garo Hills district regarding the apprehension of the seven Bangladeshi nationals.

In a separate incident on September 27, 2024, based on intelligence reports, 10 Bangladeshi nationals travelling towards Zikzak in an autorickshaw were apprehended at Boirakupi, Zikzak. A case was registered and is under investigation.

Another incident occurred on October 8 when a Bangladeshi national was apprehended in Bakdagre police station in Mahendraganj. Based on reliable information, the district police conducted an operation at 9:30 pm and apprehended the suspect.

Another individual managed to escape, using darkness to evade capture. In this case, both the Bangladeshi nationals and the local resident who provided temporary shelter were arrested, with investigations ongoing.