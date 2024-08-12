7 Devotees Die In Stampede During Consecration Event At Bihar Temple

Seven devotees, including three women, died in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district last night allegedly after force was used to control the crowd. At least 35 others suffered injuries in the stampede at the Baba Sidheshwar Nath temple on Baravar hills.

Authorities, however, have denied any negligence on their part.

Diwakar Kumar Vishwakarma, Town Inspector, Jehanabad confirmed seven bodies had arrived at the Jehanabad Post-mortem Hose.

The devotees had gathered at the temple for a consecration event held every year during the holy month of Shravan. Visuals from Jehanabad showed inconsolable families mourning their loss and the injured being treated at the local Makhdumpur and Sadar hospitals.

"Those present at the temple said there was a stampede due to lack of arrangements by the administration. Some NCC (National Cadet Corps) volunteers engaged in crowd management used 'lathis' on the devotees, which led to the stampede," the relative of a victim told reporters.

Locals fear the death count could increase.

A devotee present at the temple said the volunteers resorted to lathi-charge after a fight erupted involving a flower-seller. This led to the stampede, he said, claiming there was no one from the administration.

"This happened due to the negligence of the police administration," he alleged.

Vikash Kumar, sub-divisional officer (SDO), Jehanabad denied that NCC volunteers used lathis to control the crowd.

"Nothing like that happened. This was an unfortunate incident. There was on strict vigil. Adequate arrangements including force (NCC), civil deputations and medical teams were made. We will give more details after the post-mortem," said Mr Kumar.