Bihar Official Shot At After Failed Robbery Attempt

A case has been registered and efforts are on to catch the criminals (File)

A government official in Bihar was shot at by some unidentified men in Jehanabad yesterday, the police said.

Police said Kumud Ranjan was shot at late last evening after a failed robbery attempt.

"A case has been registered and efforts are on to catch the criminals," they said.

Mr Ranjan was rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to the Patna government hospital.

"He is being treated at the Patna hospital and his condition is reported to be critical," officials said.