7 Dead In Gujarat As Heavy Rain Leads To Flood-Like Situation

Seven people died as heavy rain led to flood-like situation in many areas in Gujarat on Monday. Visuals showed rivers in spate, overflowing dams and flooded streets due to torrential rains.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain in several districts for today and during the next five days.

Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad (11.07)

#Watch | Doswada Dam of Songadh Taluka of Tapi district, Gujarat overflows after heavy rainfall in the region | reported by news agency ANI

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death count due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued, he said.

Ahmedabad city received 219 mm of downpour on Sunday night, causing water-logging in many residential areas and flooding in underpasses and roads. Schools and colleges in the city remained closed on Monday.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

Eighteen platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required, Mr Shah said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) airlifted to safety 16 people stranded along the flooded banks of the Ambika river in the Valsad district, it said in a release.

PM Modi phoned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation and assured all possible help.

The movement of four passenger trains and an express train was affected after tracks between Chandod and Ekta Nagar sections were washed away, a Western Railway official said.

The Meteorological department said that Gujarat's situation is due to flash floods. The state received 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours on Monday. People are now struggling to procure even essential items.