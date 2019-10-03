Raisen Bus Accident: 7 Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

The bus was traveling from Indore to Chhattarpur when the accident happened at around 1:30 am

Seven people died and over 30 were injured after a private bus fell into a flooded river in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district in the early hours of Thursday.

The bus was reportedly speeding and the driver lost control while it was passing over a bridge, the police said. Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the incident and announced aid of Rs 4 lakh for the family of those who died in the accident.

The bus, traveling to Chhattarpur, had started from Indore. It fell into the Richhan river around 40 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The accident happened at around 1:30 am, said Monika Shukla, a senior police official. The river was overflowing after continuous rains in the area, said another official.

"Five bodies were recovered in the night. The body of another person was recovered this morning, while one of the injured persons died during treatment in Bhopal, taking the toll to seven," Ms Shukla said.

Eleven passengers who were seriously injured were admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, while eight others were being treated at the district hospital in Raisen, she added. Sixteen others sustained minor injuries.

School Education Minister Prabhuram Chowdhary visited the district hospital and met the injured persons.

District collector Umashankar Bhargava said all the injured were provided Rs 10,000 each by way of immediate help.

The bus fell off the bridge after breaking its side-wall as the driver lost control, Mr Bhargava said.



