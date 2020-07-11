66-Year-Old Man, Accused Of Killing Cop In Gujarat, Arrested After 38 Years: Police

The accused has earlier surrendered in 1989, cops said (Representational)

Gujarat Police arrested an accused, wanted in a 38-year-old dacoity and murder case, on Friday, officials said.

66-year-old Shaktidan Singh was arrested by Gujarat police from Bijawala village. He was wanted in a 38-year-old dacoity and murder case, Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

Mr Sharma said the accused had committed the crimes in Iqbalgarh area of Gujarat's Banaskantha district in 1982. In the firing, two people, including a policeman, were killed.

Shaktidan Singh was a notorious dacoit in the 1980s and 40 cases are registered against him at his home state, Rajasthan.

The accused had earlier surrendered in 1989 and presently there is no pending case against him in Rajasthan, the officer said.

