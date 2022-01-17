65-Year-Old Rajasthan Man Held With Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore In Mumbai

The man was arrested in Mumbai with heroin (Representational)

A 65-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested in Mumbai with heroin worth Rs 3 crore by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), a police official said today. The accused, identified as Pyare Amanulla Khan, is a native of Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police's ANC on Saturday, he said.

The ANC intercepted the man after receiving a tip-off that drugs in large quantities are being supplied in Mumbai from Rajasthan through rail and road routes.

Acting on the information, an ANC team laid a trap in suburban Borivali and caught the man with a kilogram of heroin when he came to deliver the drug, the official said.

Khan was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till January 19, he added.