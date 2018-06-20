64-Year-Old Woman Returns To Pak After Serving 10 Year In Amritsar Jail Nasreen Akhtar was arrested on a drug puddling charge and was awarded a 10 year prison sentence by a local court.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman entered Pakistan on Tuesday through the Attari-Wagah border. (Representational) Attari: A 64-year-old Pakistani woman, who served her 10-year prison term in Amritsar Central Jail for drug trafficking, returned to Pakistan on Tuesday via the Attari-Wagah border.



Nasreen Akhtar, who was on a wheelchair, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers at the border.



After her release from the jail, Nasreen Akhtar greeted the media and said, "My mother is 90-years-old and it is her wish to see me before she dies. Enormously happy as I am going to meet my mother."



Later, she was received by her mother on the other side of the border.



Eight months ago, Nasreen's two sisters Fathima and Mumtaz were released from jail.



In May 2006, the three sisters and two others - Rashida Bibi and Rashid - were arrested for drug trafficking after they arrived at Attari Railway Station on board the Samjautha Express.



A local court had awarded 10-year prison terms each to the five Pakistani nationals. A fine of Rs Four lakh each was also imposed on them.



Besides Nasreen, five other Pakistani prisoners also returned to their homeland after being released from various jails in India.



The Pakistani prisoners were issued emergency travel certificates by the Pakistani High Commission.





