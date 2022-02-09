600 Kashmiri Pandit Families' Land Restored In Last 5 Years: Centre

Details of transit accommodation was also shared by the Ministry.

Over 600 Kashmiri Pandit migrant families' land has been restored in the last five years, the Centre told Parliament Wednesday, adding that the government is taking various steps to ensure that such families can safely return to valley and also can earn their livelihood without any fear.

"As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the land of 610 applicants (migrants) has been restored in the last five years," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha.

"Under the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection & Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, District Magistrates (DMs) of concerned Districts in Jammu & Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of Migrants. The DMs are further empowered to take all steps for the preservation and protection of such properties," the Minister said.

To ensure that migrant Kashmiri pandit families do not have problems to gain custody of their property, a portal was also launched by J&K administration, it said.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a portal on 07.09.2021 to address the grievances of Kashmiri Migrants related to Immovable properties and community assets," the MHA said in its reply.

The Ministry also informed the Rajya Sabha that many job opportunities have been created by the Modi government in last five years.

"The Government has taken several measures to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Migrants back into the valley, including the following: Three thousand State Government jobs created for the Kashmiri Migrants under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) at an outlay of Rs 1080 crore. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1739 migrants and selected additional 1098 migrants under PMDP-2015," the Ministry said.

"Construction of 6,000 Transit Accommodation in Kashmir Valley at an estimated cost of Rs 920 crore in order to provide accommodation to employed Kashmiri Migrants," said the Ministry.