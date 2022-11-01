6 Workers Injured In Explosion At Steel Plant In Maharashtra

Three of the victims were in critical condition, officials said. (Represetational)

At least six workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a steel rod manufacturing plant in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday, police said.

Three of them were in critical condition, officials said.

A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Geetai Steel Company located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near Jalna, they said.

Four injured workers were admitted to a private hospital in Jalna while two were shifted to a hospital in Aurangabad for treatment, said Jalna Superintendent of Police Dr Akshay Shinde.

Victims were working at the furnace when the blast occurred, local sources said.

The injured workers were identified as Vivek Kumar Rajbhar (28), a resident Ballia, UP; Ajinkya Balasaheb Kakde (21) from Jalna, Maheshwari Pande (30) from Gopalganj in Bihar, Santosh Mewalal (38) from Mirzapur, Bihar; Parvindra Singasan (21) from Pachkhora in Uttar Pradesh and Ajya Kumar from Ballia in UP.

The process of registration of a police case for alleged negligence in connection with the accident was underway, officials said, adding that a probe was on.

