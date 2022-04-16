6 Terror Suspects With Al-Qaeda Network Links Arrested In Assam

The arrested have been sent to a 10-day police remand

Six suspected terrorists having links with Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam were arrested in Barpeta district of Assam and charged under the tough anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the police said on Saturday.

The Ansarul Islam has links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent' (AQIS).

Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said the six suspects having links with the 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent' (AQIS) were arrested from a madrassa at Howly on Friday.

The arrests were a result of leads that came out of investigations in another set of arrests in Barpeta last month when five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested for alleged links with the same group.

"We arrested the six persons on the basis of information provided by a jihadi who was arrested on March 4," Mr Sinha said at a press conference.

Those arrested are between 28-45 age group and have been sent to a 10-day police remand.

"We have recovered 15 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards and other literature from those arrested. We can't comment on what is incriminating in it, it is being examined, but they have links to the previous arrested people," said Mr Sinha.

All arrested are residents of Barpeta district and were involved in trying to 'radicalise youths" from Barpeta, a top police official said.

The National Investigating Agency or NIA is already in charge of the investigation of the previous arrests.

On March 4, five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested for their alleged links with a suspected terror group of Ansarul Islam, based in Bangladesh with affiliation to the AQIS, in Barpeta district.