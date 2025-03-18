6 Supreme Court Judges To Visit Manipur's Relief Camps, Meet Displaced People

Six Supreme Court judges will visit relief camps where internally displaced people are living in Manipur on March 22 "to strengthen legal and humanitarian support" in the crisis-hit state, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said in a statement.

The six judges who will go to Manipur are Justice BR Gavai, who is also NALSA Executive Chairman; Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice KV Viswanathan, and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, NALSA said in the statement on Monday.

Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur, NALSA said, adding the visit by the Supreme Court judges highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.

Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate legal services and medical camps in all districts of Manipur, and also open legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts, NALSA said. They will distribute relief material to internally displaced people.

NALSA said the legal services camps will help connect displaced people with the government's welfare programmes and ensure access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pension, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

Each participating state department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population, NALSA said.

A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will set up medical camps at all relief centres, NALSA said. They will stay for six more days to ensure sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families.

NALSA played a big role in providing legal aid and support to affected communities amid the Manipur violence. It set up 273 special legal aid clinics at relief camps, assisting displaced people in availing government benefits, lost documents, and medical aid.

The upcoming visit by the six Supreme Court judges underscores NALSA's steadfast commitment to justice, especially for marginalised and vulnerable communities, the central authority that provides free and competent legal services to weaker sections of the society said.

By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives support, protection, and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity, it said.

NALSA was formed in November 1995 under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. It coordinates and monitors the functioning of legal services institutions across India for proper implementation of legal aid programmes.

The Manipur High Court will observe its duodecennial event on March 22, the day the six Supreme Court judges are scheduled to go to relief camps.

The valley-dominant Meitei community and over a dozen distinct tribes collectively known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation.

The general category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.