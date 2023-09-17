6 Of Family Arrested For Marching Towards Amit Shah's Home: Delhi Cops

Further action in accordance with law has been taken, a senior police officer said (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested six members of a family, who were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said information was received that six members of a family were proceeding towards Krishna Menon Marg without proper authorisation.

"A police team, on receiving the information, reached the area and while these people were looking for the location, arrested them in a timely manner to avert any incident," the DCP said.

"Further action in accordance with law has been taken," he added.

Sources said those arrested used to set up carts in Delhi's Anand Vihar area and were upset due to the removal of the carts.

