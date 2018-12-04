6 More Reserved Berths For Women In Air Conditioned Train Compartments

Railways offer a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every mail or express train.

The Indian Railways has decided to reserve six more berths in the AC-3 tiers of Rajdhani, Duronto and other fully air-conditioned trains except the Garib Rath Express.

"It has been decided that a reservation quota of six berths in 3AC class of all Rajdhani, Duronto, fully air-conditioned trains should be earmarked for female passengers, irrespective of their age, or whether someone is travelling alone or in a group of," a Railway Board circular read.

A senior Railway Ministry official told news agency IANS that the circular was issued on November 30.

The official said that the new quota was in addition to a combined quota of four lower berths per coach allotted in AC 3-tier for senior citizens, female passengers above the age of 45 years and pregnant women.

According to officials, railways currently offer a reservation quota of six sleeper class berths in every Mail or Express train for female passengers, travelling alone or in a group.

The railways currently provides a quota of six berths per train in 3 AC of Garib Rath Express trains for women.