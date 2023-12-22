6-Month-Old Among 2 Sisters Burnt To Death After Fire In UP Home

He further said that the necessary legal proceedings are underway. (Representational)

Two minor girls died after a house caught fire in Bihooni village of Ghaziabad district's Garh Mukteshwar Block, said police.

The incident occurred within the limits of Bahadugarh Police Station, Garh Mukteshwar.

DSP Garhmukteshwar, Ashutosh Shivam, while speaking to ANI, said, "Police received information from Bihooni village of Bahadurgarh Police Station area that two children have died due to a fire in the village."

"The police station and senior police officers immediately reached the spot and inspected the spot and prima facie it appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Two real sisters, one of whom is 6 years old and the other is 6 months old, were sleeping in the room that caught fire and both of them appear to have burnt to death," said DSP Shivam.

He further said that the necessary legal proceedings are underway.

