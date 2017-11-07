6 Maoists Killed In 'Operation Prahar' In Chhattisgarh: Police

A woman was among six Maoists killed in two separate gunfights in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district today as security forces kept up pressure under Operation Prahar 2, a senior police officer said.The woman terrorist was killed in a gunfight in Oraksha in the morning, and the five other Maoists after exchange of fire in Akabeda area in the afternoon, said Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha.He said a major gunfight broke out between police and Maoists in Pinka, 15 km from Abumajhad, but the security forces kept up pressure and the terrorists had to flee. A search in the area led to discovery of the bodies of five Maoists, all clad in uniform, police said.A .303 rifle, a pistol, .315 rifles, some other weapons and various other items used by the Maoists were also recovered from the spot.Special Director General, Naxal Operations, DM Avasthi told reporters that security forces had launched Operation Prahar 2 yesterday and more than 2,000 personnel had fanned out through Sukma, Dantwada and Narayanpur districts.He said the operation was being led by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Soni and they hoped to eliminate more terrorists.Mr Avasthi said security forces seized a large quantity of explosives which had been subsequently destroyed.