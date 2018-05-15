6 Madhya Pradesh Students Kill Themselves After Failing In Board Exams The condition of three Class 12 students who attempted suicide after failing in their board exams is said to be critical

NIne students attempted suicide in Madhya Pradesh after failing in board exams Bhopal: Nine students attempted suicide in Madhya Pradesh just hours after results of Class 10 and 12 exams were announced by the state board on Monday. Six of them, who had failed in their exams, have died.



Incidents of teenagers taking the extreme step have been reported from state capital Bhopal and districts like Chhindwara, Sehore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Damoh and Bhind.



In Bhopal, a 16-year-old girl killed herself at her home in the Talaiyaa area after she could not clear her Class 10 exam.



"After she came to know that she had failed in three subjects, she hanged herself in the kitchen using her dupatta, police inspector Karan Singh told NDTV. A case has been registered and investigations are on.



In Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's hometown Sehore, two students consumed poison after flunking their board exams. While one of them was declared brought dead to hospital, the other died during treatment.



A Class 10 student committed suicide in Mahidpur of Ujjain district after failing in four subjects. He had hanged himself from the ceiling of his toilet. Family members broke open the door when he did not respond and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



A 12th standard student from Chandmeta area in Chhindwara, who tried to kill herself and is in critical condition, has been referred to Nagpur for treatment.



Two student suicides took place in Bhind district. While a Class 12 student consumed poison, another teen who could not clear the Class 10 exams hanged herself.



Two 12th standard students in Gwalior and Damoh, who consumed poison, have been hospitalized. Their condition is said to be critical.



This year, nearly 67 per cent students have cleared the Class 10 exams conducted by the state board compared to less than 50 last year. The pass percentage for the Class 12 boards stands at 68, a shade better than last year.



At least 12 students, including six girls, had committed suicide last year after failing to clear their exams.



In 2016, the Madhya Pradesh government had come up with a scheme called "Ruk Jana Nahin" or don't stop, according to which students who fail in two subjects are given a chance to appear for a supplementary exam.







