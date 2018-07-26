6 Injured As Vehicle In Assam Agriculture Minister's Convoy Hits Dumper

The security vehicle, which was among the five in the convoy, skidded off the road into aditch.

All India | | Updated: July 26, 2018 04:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6 Injured As Vehicle In Assam Agriculture Minister's Convoy Hits Dumper

All the injured were taken to a nearby community health centre. (Representational)

Jorhat: 

A security vehicle which was part of the convoy of Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was hit by a dumper on NH-37 in Sivasagar district on Wednesday and at least six police men in it were injured.

The security vehicle, which was among the five in the convoy, skidded off the road into a ditch near Jhanji Hahchora Tinali under Amguri police station under the impact of the collision, the police said.

Both the driver and the handyman of the dumper fled after the incident but the police caught them and seized their vehicle.

All the injured security personnel including the driver of the security vehicle were rushed to a nearby community health centre.

The convoy was on way to Dibrugarh to pick up the minister who had landed at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh, police said.

After the accident the rest of the convoy went to the airport and accompanied Bora, who inquired into the condition of the injured security personnel.

Later, the damaged vehicle was pulled up, the police added. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AssamAtul BoraAccident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................