6 Elephants, Including Calf, Killed After Train Hits Them In Assam

Five adult elephants and a calf were crushed to death last night by a train in Assam. The elephants was hit by the Guwahati-Naharlagun Express at around 1 am when the herd was trying to cross the rail line, sources in the railways said.The incident took place in Balipara in Assam's Sonitpur district, an area known to be an elephant corridor.The rising cases of human-animal conflict in Assam has been a cause for conservation and wildlife bodies. Due to large scale deforestation for the construction of villages, elephants have lost their natural habitats that had remained untouched till 2014.As many as 140 elephants have died 'unnaturally' in Assam between 2013 and 2016.An official from World Wildlife Fund had said Sonitpur - where the latest incdent took place - has lost 70 per cent of its forest, thus elephants were taking refuge in the villages.The Asian elephants of Assam have been declared 'endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN.According to the elephant census, there were 5620 in 2011.