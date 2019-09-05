6 Dead, Over 1,000 Infected With Dengue In Uttarakhand

The state government has said it is completely prepared to fight the disease. (Representational)

Six people have died and over 1,000 have been infected by Dengue in Uttarakhand his season, the state health department said today

According to data released by the Uttarakhand Health Department on Thursday, 1,024 people in the state have been detected with the disease. Over 700 cases are in Dehradun and 286 in Nainital.

Although the state claims total preparedness to fight the disease, the number of people affected is constantly on the rise.

State Congress president Pritam Singh claimed that the state government is not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

"More doctors are not being deployed at the only government hospital in Dehradun to exclusively deal with dengue patients, not to speak of other government hospitals, where the conditions are worse," he said.

"Government hospitals all over the state suffer from acute shortage of medicines. Medical equipment is not working and the number of doctors is not in proportion to the number of dengue patients," he said.

