6 Assam Cops Killed As Clashes On Border With Mizoram Escalate: 10 Points

"I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," read the tweet of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mizoram said the violence started after the Assam Police crossed the border and "over-ran" a police post at Kolasib in violation of the understanding between the police of the two states. Mizoram also said the Assam Police damaged vehicles on the national highway and opened fire on the state police.

"The Government of Mizoram strongly condemns the unjustified act of the Government of Assam in this," said Lalchamliana, the Home minister of Mizoram.

The violence took place two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met all Chief Ministers of the northeast at Shillong. Mr Shah dialled Chief Ministers of both states today and asked them to resolve the border issue, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Earlier, Mr Sarma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga clashed on Twitter, posting videos of the violence and sought Mr Shah's intervention.

"Kolasib SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest," Mr Sarma had tweeted.

Mr Zoramthanga responded with some videos, one of which was of a car apparently targeted on the highway. "Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?" his post read.

Three districts of Mizoram -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit -- share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

The area has seen clashes for decades, with the locals and security forces on each side accusing the other of intrusion. The last incident was reported in June.