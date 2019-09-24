6 Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Smuggle Leopard Skin In Odisha

The smugglers were planning to sell the leopard hide in Sambalpur. (Representational)

Six persons were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle leopard hide in Odisha's Deogarh district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The skin of a full grown leopard was seized during an operation by a team of forest personnel near Chatabarghat when it was being smuggled from Sundargarh to Sambalpur on Monday night, the official said.

The forest personnel also seized the jeep used for the offence, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Deogarh, Khyama Sarangi, said.

Acting on reliable information, the forest team tracked the smugglers and arrested them after posing as customers for buying the leopard skin, an official said.

The smugglers were planning to sell the leopard hide in Sambalpur, the official added.

Efforts are on to find the possible involvement of other people in the racket, the DFO said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.