6 Arrested After Gangster Chhota Rajan's Birthday Poster Appears In Mumbai

Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi. (File)

The Mumbai Police have arrested six people, including an organiser of a kabaddi programme for putting up posters celebrating gangster Chhota Rajan's birthday on Saturday and Sunday.

The police found the poster in the Malad area of Mumbai. The posters "welcomed the honoured dignitaries" in the Kabaddi programme that was organised for January 14 and 15.

Underworld don Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he has been lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

