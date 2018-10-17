57, Including 10 Children Dead In Cyclone-Hit Odisha

The number of deaths in cyclone Titli, which made a landfall on October 11, has risen to 57.

Fifty-seven people, including 10 children have been killed in cyclone-hit Odisha. The government had earlier confirmed 52 deaths due to the calamity that ravaged many parts of the state, mainly the southern region, last week.

The loss to state property has been pegged at Rs 2,200 crore, the Odisha government said Wednesday.

The state government has information of about 57 deaths from various affected areas so far, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. He added the casualties mainly resulted from incidents like landslides, wall collapses and drowning.

While 39 deaths were reported from "worst-affected Gajapati district", 12 casualties were reported from Ganjam district and two from Kandhamal district, Sethi said.

Four persons -- one each from Cuttack, Angul, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts -- were killed during the disaster, he said.

The dead included 10 children and 19 women, said an official.

"As per preliminary assessment, the loss suffered in different sectors, including infrastructure and agriculture, was estimated at around Rs 2,200 crore. It will take a day or two to get a full report on the total loss incurred due to the disaster," Mr Sethi said.