55 Officers Charge-Sheeted By CBI For Alleged Graft Still In Service: Centre

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh gave the data in a written reply (Representational)

As many as 55 government officers, out of 96, charge-sheeted by the CBI during 2018 and June 2021 are still in service, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

During the period from 1st January 2011 to 30th September 2021, 662 chargesheets have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in various courts against 805 higher officers under the jurisdiction of the Union Government including the officers recruited through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

Chargesheets have been filed by the CBI in various courts against 96 such officers, including 55 officers still in service, in 84 cases during the period January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021, he said.

