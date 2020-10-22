55,839 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Total Cases At 77.06 Lakh: 10 Points

The number of active cases stands at 7,15,812, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are the five states that reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, India's worst COVID-19-affected state, added 8,142 new cases, with the total number of infected people reaching 16,17,658. The state also reported 180 deaths, which took the fatality count to 42,633.

In Andhra Pradesh, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra, the total cases went up to 7,93,299 as 3,746 cases were added on Wednesday.

Karnataka reported 5,872 new infections and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 7,82,773 lakh.

The Health Ministry in a tweet on Wednesday said that COVID-19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators and Oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of September. "This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10 per cent of the total cases," it said.

A very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be manufactured in India through the country's strong and robust private sector partners, said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman in an interview to news agency PTI.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday said that India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world,

Brazil has said that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 4.12 crore, as countries tighten restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.