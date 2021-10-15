500MW Coal-Fired Power Plant In Madhya Pradesh Trips Adding To Power Crisis

Madhya Pradesh peak power demand is 10,300 MW, an official said (Representational)

A coal-fired unit of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) broke down on the eve of Dussehra, compounding problems for the state where thermal plants are reportedly facing a fuel shortage, a senior official said today.

A plant with an installed capacity of 500 MW tripped at Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station in the state's Umaria district after a tube leakage late Thursday night, MPPGCL managing director Manjeet Singh told news agency PTI.

The shortage of coal has hit around 1,000 MW of thermal power production in the state, he said, adding, 10 rakes of coal per day were coming into the state for its thermal power stations now, less than the ideal 15 rakes, but better than the seven rakes till a couple of days ago.

Each rake brings in around 4,000 tonnes of coal, with the state getting supplies from Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Mr Singh said.

MPPGCL's thermal and hydel power stations, with an installed capacity to generate 5,400 MW and 945 MW respectively, were producing around 2,500 MW and 550 MW currently, he said.

While people from rural areas have been complaining about power cuts, another MPPMCL official categorically asserted that no part of the state is facing "declared power cuts".

MPPMCL Managing Director Vivek Porwal couldn't be contacted despite repeated calls to get information on the power crisis in the state.

Another official said the state's peak power demand is 10,300 MW.