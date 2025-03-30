50 Indian Giant Flying Squirrels Found In Maharashtra Reserve

A monitoring exercise at Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Gondia under a team of biologists has found the presence of around 50 Indian giant flying squirrels, which an official on Sunday said would help authorities take effective steps for its conservation.

While the animal is on the 'Least Concern' of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), loss of habitat, degradation and hunting have affected its numbers, he added.

"In February, we found the presence of around 50 of these squirrels during the Phase IV monitoring by a team of biologists. Such a survey will help us take effective steps for its conservation and protection," said Pawan Jeph, Deputy Director of NNTR.

The Indian giant flying squirrel is a member of the rodent family and is native to China, India, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, he added.

