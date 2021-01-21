5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Maharashtra: Cops

The accused was later found near the spot and was arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and killed by a man in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday near a river in a village of Nanded following which the accused was arrested, an official from Bhokar police station said.

The 35-year-old accused worked as a labourer at a farm owned by the girl's family.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused took the girl to a riverside where he allegedly raped her and then strangled her, a police official said.

The accused was later found near the spot and was arrested, the police said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told PTI that the girl's father saw her with the accused around 2 pm.

Later, around 5 pm, when she was not found, her father and relatives went to a local police station and submitted a complaint, he said.

The police are conducting an investigation into the case, he added.

