5-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Bareilly

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs here, a district administration official said on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Dinesh Mishra identified the victim as Daksh and said the incident took place in the Baheri area.

"He succumbed to injuries after being bitten by stray dogs in Baheri. The incident took place on Tuesday," he said.

Officials the child was rushed to a private hospital after the incident where doctors declared him dead.

